Police chief: Efforts to police England fans in Russia have been 'wasted'
Police chief "worried" for England fans in Russia

The head of football policing in England has told 5 live Breakfast that efforts made with Russian police to understand the "difficult dynamics" of English fans have been "wasted".

Russian police witnessed the drunken behaviour of English supporters in the Netherlands ahead of their friendly with Holland, where more than 100 England fans were arrested.

This clip is from 5 live Breakfast on Tuesday 27th March 2018.

  • 27 Mar 2018