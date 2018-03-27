Manchester attack: 'There wasn't enough help'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Manchester attack: 'There wasn't enough help'

A member of the public who helped in the aftermath of the Manchester bombing says more could have been done to treat the injured.

The bombing at an Ariana Grande concert last May left 22 people dead.

  • 27 Mar 2018
Go to next video: Victims of the Manchester bomb attack