Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Manchester attack: 'There wasn't enough help'
A member of the public who helped in the aftermath of the Manchester bombing says more could have been done to treat the injured.
The bombing at an Ariana Grande concert last May left 22 people dead.
-
27 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window