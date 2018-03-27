Firm example of 'modern-day colonialism'

Media player
Data row firm is an example of 'modern-day colonialism'
Christopher Wylie, a former employee of Cambridge Analytica, said the company's behaviour was an example of "modern-day colonialism".
Giving evidence to the committee, he said CA took advantage of developing nations to make profit.
27 Mar 2018
