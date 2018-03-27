Media player
London knife crime: 16 knives found at party - youth leader
The director of a group of youth clubs in London has said ‘there is an increasing level of violence amongst teenagers’.
Michael told BBC Radio 5 live that one staff member had confiscated 16 knives at a 16th birthday party.
