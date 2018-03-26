'Together we have sent a message'
Spy poisoning: Russia flouting international law - May

The United States and its European allies are expelling dozens of Russian diplomats in a co-ordinated response to the poisoning of a former Russian spy in the UK.

It is said to be the largest collective expulsion of Russian intelligence officers in history.

Prime Minister Theresa May said 18 countries have aligned with the UK, expelling more than 100 diplomats.

