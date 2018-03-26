'Together we have sent a message'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Spy poisoning: Russia flouting international law - May
The United States and its European allies are expelling dozens of Russian diplomats in a co-ordinated response to the poisoning of a former Russian spy in the UK.
It is said to be the largest collective expulsion of Russian intelligence officers in history.
Prime Minister Theresa May said 18 countries have aligned with the UK, expelling more than 100 diplomats.
-
26 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window