How Northern students see North-South gap

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How Northern students see North-South education gap
A report by England's Children's Commissioner says there are huge education gaps between the poorest children in the North and the poorest in London. These students told the BBC how they feel about their prospects.
-
26 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window