Cosmopolitan editor: Why I don’t have any friends
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Cosmopolitan editor Farrah Storr: I have no friends

The editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan magazine has told BBC Radio 5 live that she doesn't have anyone she'd call a friend.

Speaking to Sam Walker, Farrah Storr said although she has colleagues and acquaintances, she's struggled to make proper friendships as an adult.

  • 26 Mar 2018
Go to next video: Marriage? Not me, I'm off to Antarctica