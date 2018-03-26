Media player
Cosmopolitan editor Farrah Storr: I have no friends
The editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan magazine has told BBC Radio 5 live that she doesn't have anyone she'd call a friend.
Speaking to Sam Walker, Farrah Storr said although she has colleagues and acquaintances, she's struggled to make proper friendships as an adult.
26 Mar 2018
