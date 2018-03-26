Media player
Arkush: 'Corbyn must confront anti-Semitism'
Jeremy Corbyn must "confront the people in Labour who are making life impossible" for Jewish members, the president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews has said.
Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Jonathan Arkush said he had heard apologies from the Labour leader before - but now he wanted to see action.
26 Mar 2018
