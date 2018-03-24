Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sandy Hook survivors to Parkland: 'Thank you'
They were children when a gunman opened fire at their primary school in Sandy Hook, Connecticut. Now teenagers, they came to Washington to join Parkland survivors.
Video by Angélica M Casas
-
24 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window