Will UK passports be made abroad?

Row erupts over supplier of post-Brexit UK passport
Jayde Pearson looks at the row over the post-Brexit UK passport... which could be made in France.
Under EU procurement rules, the Home Office was required to throw open the bidding process to European firms.
It said a winning bid had been chosen and the new deal could save taxpayers £100m-£120m.
23 Mar 2018
