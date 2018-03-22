'Hero' MP's emotional defiance of terror attack

Video

Tory MP Tobias Ellwood was called a "hero" after he was pictured giving first aid to PC Keith Palmer, one of the casualties of the Westminster Bridge Terror Attack.

Mr Ellwood, a Conservative MP and former Army officer, performed mouth-to-mouth resuscitation on PC Palmer in New Palace Yard, Westminster.

Speaking a year after the Westminster Bridge Terror Attack, Mr Ellwood said he told his son "there are bad people in the world", but "it's the good people that win".