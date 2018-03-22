Police 'struggling' to respond to calls
Some victims of domestic violence and other serious crimes have to wait days to be seen by police officers because 999 calls are not getting a prompt response, a report has found.

Zoe Billingham, the Inspector of Constabulary, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that forces in England and Wales were struggling to deal with demand.

