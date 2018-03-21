Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Johnson agrees Putin's World Cup like Hitler's Olympics
The foreign secretary has agreed that President Putin is using the World Cup in Russia as a "PR exercise" akin to how Hitler used the 1936 Olympics.
The comparison was put to Boris Johnson by Foreign Affairs Select Committee member Labour MP Ian Austin.
Mr Johnson said the comparison was "certainly right", adding it was an "emetic prospect, frankly, to think of Putin glorying in this sporting event".
-
21 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window