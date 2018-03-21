Putin's World Cup like Hitler's Olympics, Johnson agrees
The foreign secretary has agreed that President Putin is using the World Cup in Russia as a "PR exercise" akin to how Hitler used the 1936 Olympics.

The comparison was put to Boris Johnson by Foreign Affairs Select Committee member Labour MP Ian Austin.

Mr Johnson said the comparison was "certainly right", adding it was an "emetic prospect, frankly, to think of Putin glorying in this sporting event".

