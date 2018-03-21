Why undercover inquiry participants walked out

Video

Phillippa Kaufmann QC explains why alleged victims of abuses by undercover police officers walked out of a public inquiry, saying they have lost confidence in the chairman. Sir John Mitting, the judge in charge of the long-delayed inquiry, has been accused of protecting the identities of officers who are accused of wrongdoing. Campaigners say they need to know the names of the officers so that they can bring forward evidence of alleged abuses, such as women being tricked into relationships.