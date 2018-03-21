Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Police: Are black knife deaths being ignored?
Knife deaths aren't causing the outrage they should because the majority of victims come from black communities, a top UK officer says.
Twenty-six people have been murdered with knives this year so far in London – the majority from black communities.
Martin Hewitt, Met Police Assistant Commissioner, calls for more effort to prevent this.
-
21 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window