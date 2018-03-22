Fury as healthy trees get the chop

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Anger over Sheffield's plan to fell healthy trees
Sheffield City Council is carrying out a programme of tree felling as a part of a £2.2bn contract with private firm Amey.
The move has prompted an angry response from some parts of the community but others want the work to go ahead.
The row has attracted the involvement of high-profile names including musician Jarvis Cocker.
Reporter: Dino Sofos, Producer: Ed Ram
-
22 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window