Cambridge Analytica CEO: 'We ran all the digital campaign'
Cambridge Analytica's CEO has been filmed by Channel 4 News telling undercover reporters how he ran Donald Trump's digital campaign in the 2016 US presidential election.
Alexander Nix - who has now been suspended by the firm - says he met the now-president 'many times' and his company's data 'informed all the strategy'.
20 Mar 2018
