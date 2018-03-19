Video

British volunteer, Anna Campbell, 26, has died fighting with the all-female Kurdish armed unit, the YPJ in Syria, her father has told the BBC.

Dirk Campbell said he was "in pieces" over her death. He said he had known she might be killed when she went to help the Kurdish fighters battle the Islamic State group, but was still "very proud" of her.

British police have repeatedly warned against travelling to Syria, and have advised that becoming involved with any armed group could lead to arrest and prosecution.