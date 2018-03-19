'I lost £250,000 on betting machines'

Video

The maximum stake for fixed odds betting terminals should be cut to £30 or less, the UK's Gambling Commission has recommended.

Currently people can bet up to £100 every 20 seconds on electronic casino games, such as roulette and blackjack.

The Association of British Bookmakers has claimed that a £30 maximum stake would see 2,100 betting shops closed and 10,000 jobs lost.

Terry White says he lost up to £15,000 per day on fixed odd betting terminals in shops on the high street.