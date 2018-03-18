Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Weather forecast: Snowy and icy conditions
BBC Weather's Sarah Keith-Lucas gives latest updates on icy conditions and provides a forecast for the rest of the week.
-
18 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window