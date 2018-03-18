Media player
Boris Johnson played tennis with wife of Putin's ex-minister
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson confirms he played tennis with the wife of a former minister in Vladimir Putin's government in 2014, in return for a £160,000 donation to the Conservative Party.
18 Mar 2018
