From frontline to hemline
'I swapped my rifle for a sewing machine'

Terry Asiamah swapped fighting on the front line for designing high-end suits in a swanky part of London.

The Ghanaian was an infantry soldier in the British Army serving in Afghanistan but left to pursue his passion for fashion.

Video journalist Joice Etutu

  • 17 Mar 2018
