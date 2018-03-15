Media player
Why I enter my child in beauty pageants
Tracie enters her 12-year-old daughter Destini in beauty pageants all over the UK.
She told BBC Radio 5 live that taking part in pageants “is exactly the same as learning to dance.”
Destini said "it's all about having fun and taking part".
15 Mar 2018
