Theresa May fist bumps Salisbury woman
Theresa May was spotted fist-bumping a member of the public during a visit to Salisbury.

The prime minister greeted the woman as she met police, residents and business owners from the city, which was the scene of a nerve agent attack on a Russian ex-spy and his daughter.

Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter, Yulia, 33, remain critically ill in hospital.

  • 15 Mar 2018