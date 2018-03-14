Why the UK is expelling Russian diplomats

Media player
Russian spy: Why the UK is expelling diplomats
The UK government is expelling 23 Russian diplomats in response to the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal, for which it blames Moscow.
The BBC's Paul Adams looks at why these officials have been targeted.
14 Mar 2018
