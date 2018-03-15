Media player
Can you spot fake news?
BBC School Report has launched a game to see if you can deal with the pressure of the newsroom.
That's something Today programme presenter John Humphrys and Reprezent radio presenter Debbii Adeladun know a bit about.
Play the game here: bbc.co.uk/ireporter
15 Mar 2018
