'I take 'smart drugs'... despite risks'
Some students at universities in the UK, like Leora, have resorted to taking drugs normally given to people suffering from conditions like attention deficit disorder.
These so-called "smart drugs" are available online without a prescription, yet they can cause tremors and weight loss, and their long term side effects are poorly understood.
Video journalist: Claudia Headon
15 Mar 2018