Poisoning police appeal over red BMW

The UK's head of counter-terrorism policing, Neil Basu, has made a fresh appeal to anyone who saw Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury on Sunday 4 March.

In particular, police want to hear from anyone who saw them in Mr Skripal's red BMW.

The investigation could take several weeks, he said, as investigators carry out a "painstaking" work to identify how the nerve agent was used.