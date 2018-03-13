Media player
Russia spy poisoning: Police appeal over red BMW
The UK's head of counter-terrorism policing, Neil Basu, has made a fresh appeal to anyone who saw Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury on Sunday 4 March.
In particular, police want to hear from anyone who saw them in Mr Skripal's red BMW.
The investigation could take several weeks, he said, as investigators carry out a "painstaking" work to identify how the nerve agent was used.
13 Mar 2018
