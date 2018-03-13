Rudd: Skripal investigation still priority

Media player
Russian spy poisoning: Investigation widened to other deaths, says Rudd
The home secretary says that although the investigation into Mr Skripal's poisoning remains her priority, she wants to be satisfied that up to 14 other deaths with claims of Russian involvement have been properly examined.
13 Mar 2018
