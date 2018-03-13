Spy poisoning: Johnson gives Russia deadline
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Spy poisoning: Johnson 'giving Russia until midnight to explain'

Boris Johnson says the reckless use of chemical weapons must end after an attack on a former Russian agent.

The foreign secretary also says the "strength of the support" shown to the UK over the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter has been encouraging.

  • 13 Mar 2018
Go to next video: UK 'robust' response to Russian spy case