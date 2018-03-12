Meghan Markle joins royals on Commonwealth Day

Media player
Meghan Markle joins Queen for Commonwealth Day service
Meghan Markle has attended her first official event alongside the Queen at a service to mark Commonwealth Day.
They were joined by other senior royals, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, for the event at Westminster Abbey.
12 Mar 2018
