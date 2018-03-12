Putin: Get to the bottom of spy case in UK
Russian President Vladimir Putin has told the BBC he will discuss the Salisbury spy case once UK authorities have dealt with it.

He was responding to a question from Moscow correspondent Steve Rosenberg on whether Russia was to blame for the poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal.

