Salisbury diners should 'wash possessions'

Up to 500 diners and pub-goers in Salisbury have been told to wash their clothes and wipe their phones, handbags and other electronic items with baby wipes after nerve agent traces were found at the Mill pub and Zizzi restaurant.

Trace amounts of the substance used to poison ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found at both establishments.

Prof Dame Sally Davies, the chief medical officer for England, said the risk of harm was "low" but there was concern that "prolonged, long term exposure over weeks and months might give rise to health problems".