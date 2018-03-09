Russia deaths should be 'looked at' again

Video

The former Metropolitan Police Commissioner Lord Blair says police should have a "good look" at the deaths of Russians in the UK after the apparent poisoning of Sergei Skripal.

There are reportedly 14 deaths in the UK that US officials suspected were connected to Russia. Lord Blair ran the Met when Alexander Litvinenko was killed by poisoning.

Following calls by the Chair of the Home Affairs Select Committee, Yvette Cooper, Lord Blair told the Today programme police should see "if there is some pattern here".