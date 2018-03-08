Media player
CCTV of Parsons Green Tube bomb fireball
A witness told the Old Bailey of a "rolling fireball" when a device went off on a train in September 2017.
Many people suffered burns or were crushed in the stampede to get out.
Ahmed Hassan, who prosecutors say built the bomb, denies attempted murder and causing an explosion likely to endanger life.
08 Mar 2018
These are external links and will open in a new window