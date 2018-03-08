Stacey Dooley: The women who inspire me

Video

In a year of momentous change for women BBC Radio 5 live asked Stacey Dooley about the women who inspire her.

She said one of her most remarkable experiences was meeting some of the Yazidi women who were held captive by the Islamic State group.

She said, “it’s a complete privilege to be surrounded by women like that and you can’t help but look at yourself and think I must be braver, I must be more vocal, I must stand up for what I truly believe in".