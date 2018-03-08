Media player
Porton Down: Britain's secret research facility
Ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia have been poisoned by a nerve agent.
It was identified at Porton Down, which is Britain's military research base.
Porton Down is now over 100 years old and research continues there, aimed at protecting troops and civilians from chemical and biological attacks.
08 Mar 2018
