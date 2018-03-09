'The smell of air freshener brings it back'
Three women, who say they were groomed into prostitution as teenagers, have won a High Court battle which means they will not have to tell future employers about their soliciting history.
Fiona Broadfoot, the only woman to waive her anonymity, said it was a disgrace that she had carried these convictions, while no men who had "bought and used" her had faced any consequences.
This is her story.
Videojournalists: Claudia Headon and Charlotte Hayward.
09 Mar 2018