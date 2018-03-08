Rudd: 'If action needed we will take it'

Video

Amber Rudd has said the UK will take action once ministers have all the evidence of what happened in the poisoning of ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury.

'There is nothing soft about the UK's response to any sort of state activity. You may not hear about it but if there is action to be taken, we will take it,' she told the Today programme.

Counter-terrorism officers are currently working to uncover the origin of the nerve agent used in the attempted murder.