Alleged Parsons Green bomber seen on bus
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

CCTV of alleged Parsons Green bomber

The man accused of the Parsons Green Tube bombing was allegedly carrying hydrogen peroxide, one of the components he needed for his homemade bomb, in a bag on this bus.

Ahmed Hassan, 18, denies attempted murder and causing an explosion likely to endanger life.

  • 07 Mar 2018