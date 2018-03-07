'More known' about Salisbury substance

Media player
Amber Rudd: More now known about Salisbury substance
Amber Rudd has said the government now "knows more" about the substance that left a Russian spy critically ill in Salisbury.
Sergei Skripal was found alongside his daughter on Sunday unconscious on a bench.
Former agent Colonel Skripal, whose wife, son and brother have all died in recent years, was granted refuge in the UK following a "spy swap" in 2010.
