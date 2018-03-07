The boxing Barbie fighting stereotypes

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boxer Nicola Adams turned into Barbie doll
Nicola, who has twice won Olympic gold medals, is the first UK star to join Barbie's 'Shero' range ahead of International Women's Day.
-
07 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window