'People don't expect me to be a mechanic'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Meet the award-winning bus mechanic mum
Pamela Chapman went from being a 19-year-old single mother with poor qualifications to an award-winning bus mechanic after taking up an apprenticeship.
We spoke to her as part of National Apprenticeship Week.
-
07 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window