Former Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott says he "wants to know the truth" behind suggestions his bin was searched and bank account accessed in a sting linked to Sunday Times whistleblower John Ford.

He told the Today Programme: "Have they the right to pay someone as an investigator to do all these illegal activities just to get a news source?"

The Sunday Times says it strongly rejects accusations that in the past it retained or commissioned any individual to act illegally.