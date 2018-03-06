Media player
Whistleblower: ‘I stole politicians’ rubbish’
Former private investigator John Ford has spoken out about criminal activity he was involved in while obtaining information for newspapers including the Sunday Times.
He claims he used techniques including stealing rubbish and intercepting calls to get information for stories.
The Sunday Times said it "strongly rejects" the claim that it had ever commissioned anyone to act illegally.
06 Mar 2018
