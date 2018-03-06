Litvinenko suspect: 'Not a Russian revenge attack'

Video

One of the suspects in the poisoning of former KGB agent Alexander Litvinenko, has rejected suggestions that the Russian state was behind the collapse of former spy Sergei Skripal.

Russian lawmaker Andrei Lugovoi told the BBC's Steve Rosenberg that such a move would be unlikely as it would disrupt the "rules of the game" between intelligence services.

In 2016, a UK public inquiry accused Mr Lugovoi, and his fellow former KGB agent Dmitry Kovtun, of placing polonium-210 in a teapot to poison Litvinenko, who died in 2006. They both deny involvement.