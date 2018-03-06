UK 'robust' response to Russian spy case

Video

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said the case of a former Russian spy found unconscious in Salisbury in Wiltshire “echoes” the death of Alexander Litvinenko in 2006.

Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia are critically ill in hospital after being found unconscious on a shopping centre bench on Sunday.

Responding to an urgent question in the House Commons on government policy towards Russia, he said the UK would respond “appropriately and robustly” if Russian involvement was discovered.

The Kremlin has insisted it had no information about the incident.