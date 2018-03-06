Media player
I've been snowed-in for six days
A woman from Cumbria, who has been snowed in for six days, has told BBC Radio 5 live that she and her partner have to walk through shoulder-high drifts to get anywhere.
Deb Huby lives in Nenthead, a small village near Alston, and said "the snow goes three quarters of the way up the door at the front of the house".
06 Mar 2018
