I've been snowed-in for six days

Snowed-in for 6 days
Video

A woman from Cumbria, who has been snowed in for six days, has told BBC Radio 5 live that she and her partner have to walk through shoulder-high drifts to get anywhere.

Deb Huby lives in Nenthead, a small village near Alston, and said "the snow goes three quarters of the way up the door at the front of the house".

  • 06 Mar 2018
