CCTV footage in Russian spy investigation

Video

CCTV footage has filmed a man and woman walking in Salisbury, Wiltshire, near to the location where a former Russian spy and his daughter were found collapsed.

The video shows the pair walking through an alleyway at 15:47 GMT on Sunday, close to a bench where former Russian agent Sergei Skripal was found unconscious alongside 33-year-old Yulia Skripal.

It is not known if the footage, shot by a CCTV camera owned by a local gym, is linked to the case but it is believed to be of interest to police.