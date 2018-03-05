Salisbury witness: 'They looked so out of it'

Video

Witness Freya Church describes seeing a couple looking unwell on a bench in Salisbury, shortly before police declared a major incident there on Sunday.

A man and a woman are critically ill after apparently being poisoned by an unknown substance.

The BBC has been told one of the pair is 66 year-old Russian national Sergei Skripal.

He was convicted of treason in Russia in 2006, and now lives in the UK following a "spy swap" in 2010.